5 drug-peddlers arrested by police in J-K

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) Five drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Friday.On a specific information, a police team patrolling the highway near Sahar Khad in Kathua apprehended two drug peddlers-- Sumit Kumar and Daljeet Singh-- and seized 95 grams of heroin from them.A case was registered against the duo and further investigation is on, they said. In another case, two persons were asked to stop by the police at a checkpoint in Ramban district. However, the tried to flee but were caught by the police.Brown sugar weighing about 80 gm was recovered from Vishal Singh and Yasir Ahmed and a case was registered against them, they said.The police arrested another drug peddler-- Amit Rana-- from Panjtirthi area of Jammu city and recovered intoxicant drugs from him, they said. PTI AB RHL