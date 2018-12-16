5 drug peddlers held, 120-kg poppy straw seized in J&K

/R Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Five alleged drug smugglers were arrested after 120 kg of poppy straw and over 3,000 intoxicant capsules were recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police party stopped a truck at Tikri in Udhampur district and recovered 120 kg of poppy straw from the vehicle, a police spokesperson said. Two occupants, Yawar Ahmad Ganai and Tariq Ahmad Malik, were arrested. Further investigation led to the arrest of two other local conduits of the drug network, the spokesperson said. In another incident in Kathua, Romesh Lal alias Deep was arrested after 3,312 intoxicant capsules were recovered from his possession at village near Nagri in Kathua district, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered against all the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added. PTI TASHMB