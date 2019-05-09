5 employees held with over 300 mobile phone chargers stolen from Noida company

Noida (UP), May 9 (PTI) Five employees of a mobile phone manufacturing company here were arrested for allegedly stealing over 300 battery chargers worth Rs 2 lakh to sell them in the open market, police said Thursday. A complaint was made at the Phase 2 police station Wednesday by a Samsung official over suspicion that some company insiders were sneaking out battery chargers and selling them in market, a policeman said."Based on this information, the police carried out a checking at the company after the duty hours got over yesterday and arrested five employees after 320 phone battery chargers were recovered from their possession. The estimated cost of all chargers recovered is Rs 2 lakh," Station House Officer (SHO), Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said. Those arrested have been identified as Amit Kumar, Chandan, Niranjan, Sunil Yadav and Maruti, he said, adding they have previously also sneaked out chargers from the company."Their sole motivation was to sell these chargers in the market and make money," the SHO said. Pundir said the five have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property). PTI KIS CK