5 get life imprisonment for murdering junior engineer in Bihar

Sheikhpura (Bihar), Jul 22 (PTI) A court here sentenced on Monday five persons to life imprisonment for killing a junior engineer two years ago.Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra KumarSrivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicts -- Balmukund Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Nandan Kumar, Dharmendra Paswan and Raju Kumar.Additional Public Prosecutor Shambhu Singh said junior engineer Ujjwal Raj was shot dead in broad daylight in Sheikhpura on January 17, 2017.Five persons were named in the FIR, he said.