5 girls tie rakhis to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Jalandhar (Pb), Aug 15 (PTI) Five young girls, who included two daughters of soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir, tied rakhis to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Raksha Bandhan Thursday.Singh offered them sweets, gifts and wished them a bright, happy and prosperous future.The girls also gave sweets to the chief minister and put a 'tilak' on his forehead, according to an official statement.Among the girls were Sonia, daughter of martyr Constable Raj Kumar of Rakshak Operation in Jammu and Kashmir, and Bhawna, daughter of martyr Lance Naik Kulwinder Singh of Rakshak Operation.Sulekha, a Class 3 student of the Red Cross School for Deaf and Dumb in Gurdaspur; Muskan, a student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden; and Komalpreet Kaur, also from a farming family from Salempur were the other girls in the group. PTI CHS ABHABH

