5 held for alleged bovine slaughter

Hapur (UP), May 10 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district for alleged bovine slaughter, police said Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in a jungle near a village in Garhmukteshwar area and found bovine carcasses, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Mohan Singh said. Five people, including a woman, have been arrested and a case has been registered, the police said. Police are searching for 15 people who have escaped. PTI CORRHMB

