5 injured as cylinder explodes near power project in J&K

Banihal (J&K), Nov 15 (PTI) Five people were injured Thursday when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside a store at Baglihar Hydroelectric Project in Ramban district, an official said.The incident took place when workers were busy unloading cylinders from a truck, the official said.Three workers, a security guard and an official were injured in the explosion and were taken to a hospital, Deputy General Manager of J P Associates, HEP, Baglihar, Randeep Singh, said.A police official identified the injured as maintenance wing officer Satish Sharma of Himachal Pradesh, security guard Ravinder Singh of Punjab and local workers Ravi Kumar, Mohan Lal and Faqir Chand."The condition of Sharma is critical and he is being shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment," the official said.