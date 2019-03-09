5 injured as LPG cylinder blast triggers house collapse �� Ghaziabad 09 March ('

/RGhaziabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Five people were injured Saturday when a two-storey house collapsed due to a LPG gas cylinder blast in Vijay nagar area here, police said. Station House Officer, Vijay Nagar, Shyamvir Singh said the house owner, Wajid, bought a 5 kg gas cylinder Saturday morning. Minutes after he got it refilled, the cylinder exploded, triggering the house collapse. Five people, including two children and two women, suffered injuries in the incident.They have been identified as Wajid, his wife Razia Khatoon, daughter Mahvish (2), son Uwesh, and their neighbour Savita.Wajid runs an engineering firm out of his ground-floor flat. The injured were rushed to district government hospital from where they were referred to GTB Hospital, Delhi. Police are investigating the case. A forensic team was also pressed into service, the officer said. PTI Corr GVS