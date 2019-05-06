5 injured as LPG cylinder explodes in Geeta Colony

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Five members of a family were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a residential building in Geeta Colony area of East Delhi on Monday, fire officials said.Fire department was informed about the blaze at around 6.40 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at around 7.15 am.The five injured persons have been rushed to the Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. PTI NIT NIT DVDV