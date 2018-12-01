5 injured in clash during birthday party in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 1 (PTI) At least five people were injured during a clash between two groups while celebrating a birthday here, police said Saturday.During the birthday celebration on Friday evening, an altercation ensued between two people over DJ playing which led to clash between two groups in which stones were pelted at each other, they said.A case has been registered in the incident and the injured have been hospitalised, police said. PTI CORR NSDNSD