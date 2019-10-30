5 injured in clash over money dispute

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community here over some minor dispute, police said. The incident occurred at Hajipura locality in Civil Lines police station area on Tuesday. Arif and Mohsin confronted each other apparently over some money dispute. It led to a clash in which sharp weapons and sticks were used, the police said. Five people, including a woman, were injured and rushed to a hospital. Four people have been taken into custody and the situation has been brought under control, the police said. PTI CORRHMB