5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Delhi's Model Town

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Five persons were injured Thursday after a gas cylinder allegedly exploded at a shanty in Model Town area of northwest Delhi, police said.A call was received at 7.25 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control by 7.40 am, Delhi fire service said.The incident took place due to leakage in the gas cylinder.Five persons were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.