5 killed, 6 injured in accident in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Five people were killed and six others injured after a speeding truck hit a bus and rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night near Bairpan village under Anpara police station area.The speeding truck hit a bus and them rammed into a truck parked near a petrol pump, killing five persons on the spot, police station in-charge Shailesh Rai said.The deceased include those who were changing a tyre of the stationary truck and bus passengers. Four of them have been identified, he said.The driver of the speeding truck fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind, Rai said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV