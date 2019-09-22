scorecardresearch
5 killed as bus collides with truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Five persons were killed and ten others injured when a bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.The incident happened in Mangliawas area, leaving five passengers, including two children, dead.Those injured have been admitted to a hospital in Beawar town, police said.Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons, they said. PTI SDA SOMSOM

