5 killed as car hits stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, have been killed and six injured in Rajasthan's Dausa district when their car rammed into a stationary truck, police said Sunday.The SUV was going to Ajmer from Gwalior when the incident occurred near Pipalkheda village on Saturday night, the SHO of Mahua Police Station, Amit Kumar, said.The deceased have been identified as Rinku (25), his son Param (6), Mahesh Jatav (52), Roshan Jatav (35) and Manju (50), the police official said.Kumar said the injured were rushed to a primary treatment centre, from where one critically injured woman was referred to government hospital in Dausa and the other three were discharged after primary treatment.The bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation into the matter is on. PTI AG NSD