5 killed as SUV falls into gorge in Kullu

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) Five people were killed after an SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, an official said. The accident occurred near Shill village under Nirmand police station limits, he said.The deceased -- Rakesh Chauhan, Balwant Singh, Gian Singh, Pawan and Vikrant Kayath -- were residents of villages in the district, the official said. PTI DJI AD

