5 killed as SUV hits pickup vehicle in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Five people were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a pickup vehicle in Haryana's Rewari district, police said Monday. The accident occurred near Saharanwas village late on Sunday evening, Rampura Station House Officer (SHO) Vidya Sagar said. The driver of the SUV apparently lost control of it, which jumped the road divider and rammed into the pickup vehicle coming from the other side of the road, the officer said. Of the three people travelling in the pickup vehicle, two died and one was injured. Three persons travelling in the SUV were killed and one was injured, the officer said. The deceased included a lecturer, an advocate and a village head, the officer added. PTI SUN ADHMB