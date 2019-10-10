5 killed as truck ploughs into bus stand in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Five people, including two children, were killed while 15 more were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a bus stand in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.The incident occurred in Anadara town when the speeding truck hit two vehicles and mowed down the people waiting at the bus stand, they said.The deceased were identified as Heemaram (50), Dinesh (3), Dharmshila Devi (60), Dalpat (36) and Sankli (4), the officials said.The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said, adding that a case against the truck driver has been registered. PTI SDA IJT