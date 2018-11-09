5 killed in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Five people including a 10-year-old boy died and 29 were injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan, police said Friday. In the state's Dungarpur district, four people including two women and a boy were killed in a collision between an ambulance and a private bus on Thursday night, police said.A total of 10 people were injured in the accident that happened near Chhapi village following which agitated villagers set the bus on fire, they said.The deceased were identified as Lalita (35), Sahil (10), Than Singh (29) and Kokila (40), assistant police inspector Vandan Singh said, adding that a case was registered against the bus driver who fled the spot.In the second incident in Udaipur, a man was killed and nine others were injured on Friday when their cars rammed into each other on the Iswal bridge on National Highway 27.Hitesh Joshi (45) died after his car collided with the other vehicle, being driven on the wrong side of the road, police said.Five occupants in Joshi's car and four in the other were injured and rushed to a government hospital for treatment, assistant sub-inspector Narayan Singh said.The driver at fault managed to escape, though the police have registered a case against him. In another incident in the state's Barmer district, a speeding private bus lost control and overturned leaving 10 passengers injured.The bus was on its way from Samdhadi to Siwana, SHO Samdhadi police station Dolaram said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.A case was registered against the bus driver, police said. PTI AG RHL