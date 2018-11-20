scorecardresearch
5 killed in two road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Five people died and one sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Kotputli town, police said Tuesday. Four people were killed when a mini-truck they were travelling in lost control and hit another truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway Tuesday, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamlesh Kumar said.The deceased were identified as Om Prakash (52), Madanlal Meena (55), Ramphool Gurjar (60) and Vishram Yogi (41), police said. In another incident, a 24-year-old bike rider was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Monday night, they said.The victim was identified as Vaibhav Garg, officials said, adding that a man riding pillion sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, they said. PTI AG IJT

