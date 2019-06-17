5 killed in UP's Balrampur as tractor trolley overturns

Balrampur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Five persons, including three belonging to a family, were killed when the tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned into a roadside ditch on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said.Seventeen persons were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital. Conditions of five of those injured were stated to be critical. Police said labourers working at a brick kiln were on their way to Lohepaniya village when the vehicle lost its balance and overturned near Kovapur.Those killed were identified as Bharat (25), his wife Resham (23), their son Nanhu (2), Satish (3) and Nandini (1). PTI CORR SAB SOMSOM