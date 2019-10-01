scorecardresearch
5 killed, nine injured after jeep rams into stationary truck in Dausa

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Five people were killed and nine others injured when a jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Tuesday.The mishap took place at Mehandipur-Balaji turn when the victims were returning home to Pali from Haridwar, police said.The deceased were identified as Manoj, Mohan, Puni Devi, Nanu Devi and Pushpa Devi. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, the police added. PTI SDA TDSTDS

