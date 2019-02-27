5-member committee constituted for upgradation of SEOC

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday constituted a five-member committee for the upgradation of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), officials said."Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee regarding upgradation of the SEOC in Humhama, Kashmir," an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) said. The committee would be headed by administrative secretary, information technology department and it will take necessary steps to upgrade the SEOC with communication equipment as required to enable it to function as a nerve centre for disaster preparedness and response activities in the state, the order said. It would take necessary steps to enable the SEOC to have live audio-visual and data connectivity with otherwise inaccessible and disaster prone areas, valley and mountain passes, the order added. The five-member panel would further take steps to upgrade the infrastructure of the existing SEOC so that it can conveniently house the technological systems and the human resources managing them.It would also identify agency or agencies for execution of the project in a time bound manner after following due codal formalities and utilise funds placed at its disposal by the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority for this Project in accordance with norms and guidelines. The Committee would be serviced by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, the order read. PTI TAS AB RHL