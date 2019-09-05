5-member panel to coordinate JAKFED's winding up process

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) A five-member committee has been formed to coordinate the winding up process of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (JAKFED), according to an official order.The order, issued by Deputy Secretary in the General Administration Department Girdhari Lal on Wednesday, said the committee would be headed by the administrative secretary of the cooperative department as its chairman.Representatives of four departments -- finance and planning, development and monitoring, GAD and law, justice and parliamentary affairs -- not below the rank of additional secretary, will be the members of the committee, the order said.On June 20, the State Administrative Council (SAC), headed by governor Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to the winding up of the loss-making federation by August 31. PTI TAS RC