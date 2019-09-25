5 men kill e-rickshaw driver in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Five men allegedly killed a 45-year-old e-rickshaw driver and stole his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Shripal, they said.The incident took place on the Budhana-Hurmajpur road in Kandhla area on Tuesday, when the assailants strangled Shripal to death and fled with his e-rickshaw, Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhakar Kentura said. He said a case has been registered against the five men and one of them, identified as Rizwan, has been arrested.The other four accused are absconding and a search for them is on, the SHO said.Shripal's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. PTI CORR AD TDSTDS