5 Nepalese held with opium worth Rs 3 cr in UP

Bahraich, Aug 11 (PTI) Five Nepalese nationals, including two women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district allegedly after the recovery of 10.5 kg opium worth around Rs 3 crore from them, officials said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal and Narcotics Control Bureau stopped five nepalese national for checking late on Saturday night and found the contraband in their possession, Deputy Commandant (SSB) Brijendra Kumar said. He said the five accused, identified as Dhanraj, Ram Bahadur, Bhakt Bahadur Chausari, Kamee and Vimla Singh, are all from Nepal's Jajarkot district. SSB Inspector Ramesh Kumar Gwala said the estimated worth of the seized opium is around Rs 3.16 crore. PTI CORR NAV ADCK