5 of a family killed after vehicle hits tree in Fatehpur

Banda (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and 10 others injured after the driver of an overcrowded vehicle lost control over the wheels and rammed it into a tree in Fatehpur district, UP police said Monday.The accident happened on Sunday night when the 'jeep', carrying 15 people, hit a tree in Hussaingaj area, Additional Superintendent of Police Puja Yadav said.Family members Ramesh (45), Arti (20), Priya (5), Sonam (8), Neha (14) died at the spot while 10 people were injured and rushed to a hospital. They are states to be stable.The bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI CORR ABN ABHABH