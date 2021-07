Banihal/Jammu, July 13 (PTI) Five persons were killed and three others injured, when their SUV rolled down into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, officials said. The vehicle, which was on its way from Ukhral to Alinbass village, skidded off the link road and rolled down into deep gorge, they said.The injured were hospitalised, they said. PTI Corr/AB RCJ