5 'robbers' arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Five suspected robbers have been arrested during a special checking drive here on New Year's Eve, police said Tuesday. An SUV was intercepted near Old Bus Stand and five countrymade pistols of 12-bore and 10 cartridges of the same bore were recovered. Five sets of Delhi police uniform have also been recovered, said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city). The arrested men have been identified as Jitendra, Lalit, Dilshad, Manoj and Sunil, all resident of the National Capital Region. The accused confessed that they had looted more than a dozen people by posing themselves as Delhi police sleuths, Kumar said. They admitted that on the night of New Year's Eve, there was a plan to commit a robbery on Meerut road, the officer said, adding that cases had been registered.