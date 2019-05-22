5 RSS workers get life term for murder of CPI-M activist, 11 acquitted

Thalassery (Ker), May 22 (PTI) Five RSS workers were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court Wednesday in a case related to the murder of a CPI(M) activist here in 2006.Additional Sessions Judge R L Byju convicted Shankaran Master (48), his brother Manoharan (42), Vijesh (38), Prakashan (48) and Kavyesh (40) of murder, rioting and other offences under the Indian Penal Code.Awarding rigorous life imprisonment to the five accused, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on them.The court acquitted 11 other accused, including RSS worker Valsan Thillenkeri.According to the prosecution, a group of men fatally attacked CPIM activist K K Yakub with bombs on June 13, 2006, due to political rivalry.In all, 16 RSS-BJP activists had been arraigned as accused in the case. PTI Corr RRT VS DPB