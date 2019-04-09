5 security personnel injured in attack on BJP MLA's convoy in Dantewada

/RRaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Five security personnel were Tuesday injured when Naxalites triggered an IED blast that hit the convoy of the BJP MLA from Dantewada, Bhima Mandavi, police said.The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area.The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. Five security personnel were in the attack, police officials said. Security forces have been rushed to the area. Further details are awaited. PTI TKP GVS