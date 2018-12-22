5 security personnel injured in grenade attack in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Five security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred when the militants among a crowd lobbed a grenade at the security forces in Arwani area of Bijbehara, a police spokesperson said. Five security forces' personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated to a hospital, where they were discharged after first-aid treatment, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added. PTI SSBHMB