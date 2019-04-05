5 sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping woman

Jamtara (Jharkhand), Apr 5 (PTI) A Jamtara court Friday sentenced five persons to 20 years of imprisonment in a 2016 rape case of a woman. Additional District Judge (First) Kamal Kumar Srivastav also slapped fines of varying amounts up to Rs 15,000 on the convicts. According to police, the five men forcibly took the woman, in her 20s, away from her home on June 6, 2016, when she was alone. They raped her on the outskirts of the village under Bagdehari police station limits of Jamtara district. The woman narrated her ordeal to her family members, following which an FIR was lodged. PTI COR PVR NN CK