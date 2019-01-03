5 students among 7 injured as school bus overturns in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Seven persons, including five students, were injured after a private school bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district Thursday, police said.The 36-seater bus of Rose Public school was carrying 32 students when it overturned on the Suliali-Kuther road, Nurpur Sub Divisional Police Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sahil Arora said.The injured students were identified as Nandini, Parth, his sister Muskan, Payal and her brother Akshay. The other persons included bus driver Chandan Kumar, 20, and attendant Varyam Singh ,32, he said.The DSP said the injured were later discharged from a hospital after first aid.The exact cause of the accident is yet not clear, he said, adding that there were several potholes on the road and prima facie it was found that the driver was driving negligently.A case has been registered in this regard against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arora added. PTI DJI KJKJKJ