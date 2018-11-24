5 suspected members of Bangladeshi gang of robbers held in Delhi after shootout

(Eds: Change in number of arrested, with more inputs) New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Five suspected members of a Bangladeshi gang of robbers were arrested after a shootout with crime branch officials in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, police said Saturday.The accused have been identified as Kabir, Farooq, Zakir, Indadul and Aslam. With their arrest, four cases of robbery, attempt to murder and burglary in various states have been worked out, they said.According to Rajiv Ranjan, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), the Bangladeshi gang members were in the area to spot a house where they could commit robbery.Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officials were present at the spot and directed the gang members to surrender, but were instead fired upon by the accused.The encounter occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. In total, six rounds were fired of which three were fired by the accused and the rest by police in retaliation, the official said.Two gang members sustained bullet injuries in their leg and were hospitalised. They are stable, the officer said, adding that five members of the gang were arrested.When the accused opened fire at the police party, a bullet hit a police personnel but he was saved by his bullet proof jacket, a senior officer said.Three country-made pistols with five cartridges and house-breaking instruments have been seized, he said, adding the Bangladeshi gang were involved in committing robbery in Bengaluru, Delhi and Kota.Police have managed to link some incidents in these cities to the gang. They even resorted to committing rape and killing, the police official said. PTI SLB AMP PLB NSD