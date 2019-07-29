5 women electrocuted in UP's Maharajganj

Gorakhpur, Jul 29 (PTI) Five women were electrocuted on Monday when they came in contact with a high tension in a paddy field in Maharajganj district, officials said. Superintendent of Police Maharajganj Rohit Singh Sajwan said the incident took place at Sidhwari Tola in Pharenda tehsil of the district. "The deceased have been identified as Laxmi (17), Radhika (18), Soni (18), Vandani (18) and Subhawati (45)," the SP said. He added that the women were sowing paddy when they came in contact with the high tension wire which was conducting electricity. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate to probe into the reasons of the incident, and punish the guilty. PTI CORR NAV INDIND