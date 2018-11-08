scorecardresearch
5-year-old girl falls off roof while bursting crackers, dies in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A five-year-old girl died after she fell off the roof of her house while bursting firecrackers in this western Uttar Pradesh district, police said Thursday. The girl, a resident of Bhokaheri village under Bhopa police station, fell off the roof Wednesday evening while bursting crackers on Diwali. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the police said. PTI CORR SMNSMN

