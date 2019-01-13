5-year-old girl found dead in Tonk

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was found dead and buried in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning, officials said. It is suspected the girl was raped before her murder, said SHO of Niwai Sadar Police Station Hira Lal. "The girl had gone to play near a temple in her village, since then she was reported missing. Parents of the girl and villagers searched for her. The body was found buried in a farm nearby," he said. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. "It is suspected that she was raped and murdered. Post-mortem report is awaited. Efforts are on to identify the culprit," he said. PTI SDA INDIND