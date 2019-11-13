5-yr-old boy sodomised by man in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 13 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in the Miranpur area here, police said. Police received a complaint from the boy's parents that the accused took the minor to a secluded place on the pretext of offering some sweets and sexually assaulted him, a police officer said. The incident took place on Tuesday, he said. Police said they have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused. The boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. PTI Corr AQSAQS