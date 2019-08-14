5-yr-old student's rape case: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, school authorities

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued notice to the city police and a private school where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sweeper.The five-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the sweeper inside the school premises in south Delhi's GK-2 area. The incident came to light on August 8 when the girl's mother came forward with a complaint. The accused has been arrested.In the notice to the police, the women's panel has sought a factual report on the incident, details of the action taken against the school authorities as well as the FIR lodged in the case and whether CCTV cameras were installed in the school.It has sought this information by August 20.In the notice to the school authorities, the panel has asked whether they were aware of the incident and sought details of the action taken by them.The DCW has also asked the school authorities whether they had informed the police about the incident and whether police verification of the employees of the school, including the accused, was conducted.The women's panel has also asked the school authorities whether any teacher or attendant was accompanying the girl when she was allegedly lured by the accused and the reason for non-deployment of female employees.It has also sought details of the staff responsible for the lapse and how a male staffer could gain access to women's washrooms.The panel has also sought information as regards whether the school authorities were planning to conduct counselling sessions for the other students in order to learn about similar offences against them, if any, and about the steps taken by them to ensure the safety of children. PTI SLB RC