50-kg ganja seized in Mathura, 2 held

Mathura (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after 50 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 lakh were allegedly recovered from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday, police said. During a checking on a national highway in Chhata town, a car was intercepted and two persons were arrested after a brief exchange of fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chhata) Jagdish Kaliraman said. According to Kaliraman, the accused confessed that the consignment was meant for supplying at different places in Mathura. Over Rs 55,000 cash, one 315-bore pistol and cartridges were recovered from their, the officer added.