50-yr-old charred to death in fire mishap

Ghaziabad 13 January (PTI) A 50-year-old man was charred to death in a fire mishap in Ved Vihar Colony of Loni town, officials said Sunday. "An electric short circuit in the ground floor of the multi-storeyed building caused the fire. Seven bikes parked there caught fire and soon their fuel tanks exploded. The fire spread to 24 flats in the building," said DIG Upendra Agarwal. Most residents in the building escaped the conflagration by jumping onto adjoining terraces, police said adding total property loss was yet to be estimated. They said most household goods in the affected houses were destroyed, including electronic appliances. Sunil Sagar, a taxi driver, who bought his flat four months ago, died in the fire. His son Rohit, employed in a Courier Company, sustained severe burn injuries. Rohit is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital At the time of mishap, Sagar's wife Lata, who is a nurse, had gone for work. Their 18-year-old daughter Nikita left for Mukund Pur Colony in Delhi to stay with her married sister Nancy. Legal action will be initiated against the builders for not adhering to the fire safety norms, the DIG Agarwal added. PTI CORR PTI CORR INDIND