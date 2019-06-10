50-yr-old gets life imprisonment for raping minor in Dausa

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 50-year old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for raping a minor girl in Dausa district of Rajasthan. Magistrate of Special POCSO court Aarti Bhardwaj convicted Prabhudayal under sections 376 AB, 506 of the IPC and 5/6 of the POCSO Act and pronounced the life sentence (imprisonment till the end of life) verdict, said public prosecutor Kamlesh Sharma. The judgment has come within a year of the crime. The court has also awarded two-year imprisonment under section 506 of IPC, which will go concurrent. Besides, a penalty of Rs 2 lakh was also imposed on Prabhudayal. The prosecutor said Prabhudayal had raped an 11-year old girl and FIR was registered with Baswa Police Station of Dausa on June 11, 2018. Police had filed chargesheet on July 12, 2018. PTI SDA INDIND