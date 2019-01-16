50-yr-old woman dies of swine flu in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab), Jan 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman has died of swine flu at a hospital here, an official said Wednesday. Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Tarn Taran district, who was admitted to the government hospital a few days ago, passed away on Tuesday night, Civil Surgeon Hardip Singh Ghai said. It is the first death due to the H1N1 virus in Amritsar this year, he added. PTI JMS CHSHMB