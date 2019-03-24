500 cylone-hit Mozambique nationals treated at Indian Navy medical camp

/RNew Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Nearly 500 people were treated at a medical camp in Mozambique under the Indian Navy's 'Operation Sahayta' to provide relief to the cyclone-hit African nation. After Cyclone 'Idai' hit Mozambique last week, the Indian Navy deployed its ships Sujata, Sarathi and Shardul to carry out humanitarian and disaster relief activities. The medical camp at Gaura-Gaurathe was terminated based on UN Mission request, as all the 500 people of the village were provided medical treatment till March 22. However, the medical camp at Beira Harbour Master's office continued on March 23. A total of 70 personnel visited the camp for various medication and were attended by the medical team, the Navy said in a statement.A Chetak helicopter also rescued four people from Buzi Island and dropped about 180 kg of relief material, including food and water, provided by the World Food Programme. Over 400 people died after Cyclone Idai hit the east African country last week, crippling its infrastructure and affecting thousands of lives. PTI PR GVS