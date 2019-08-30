5,028 hectare of land brought under landpoling policy till Aug 30: DDA

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The area of land pooled under the DDA's new landpooling policy has increased from 965 hectare on July 1 to 5,028 ha on August 30, the urban body on Friday said. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had last September approved the policy that will allow the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people. The policy was notified in October 2018. "With the encouraging response received in expressing participation on DDA portal, the land owners in the 95 villages are coming forward to partner with DDA in assembly of land and developing physical and social infrastructure in Delhi. "There has been phenomenal rise in area of land pooled in the last 2 months and it is expected that Sectors in Zone N (near Bawana) and P-II (near Alipur) will soon become eligible for development under the policy," the DDA said in a statement. The area of land pooled under the DDA's new landpooling policy has increased from 965 ha on July 1 to 5,028 ha on August 30, it said. "The land pooled in zones P-II, N, L and K-I are 1027 ha, 2654 ha, 1152 ha and 195 ha, respectively," it said.An in-house exercise on mapping of land pooled is under process.Currently, the maximum participation of land owners is in Sector 17, 20 and 21 of zone N and Sector 2 of zone P-II. These sectors are likely to achieve the minimum threshold of 70 per cent land as per the current trends, the statement said. PTI KND RCJ