509 drink-and-drive cases in Delhi on New Year's eve

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Over 500 drunken revellers, most of them youngsters, were penalised by the Delhi Police on New Year's eve, officials said Tuesday.Around 15,000 police personnel were deployed across the national capital to ensure celebrations go off smoothly on New Year's eve, with special traffic arrangements made to regulate movement of revellers, police said.Police had warned that any incident of hooliganism and drunk driving would be dealt with strictly.A total of 509 challans were issued for drink-and-drive cases on New Year's eve, they said. PTI AMP GVS