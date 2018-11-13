51 bonded labourers, including 17 children, rescued in Gujarat: NCPCR

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) As many as 51 people, including 17 children, who were forced to work as bonded labourers in a brick kiln were rescued from a village in Gujarat's Anand district, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said on Tuesday.The rescue operation was carried out by Anand District Collector, SSP and ChildlinePriyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the NCPCR, said acting on a tip-off from a labourer, the 51 people were rescued from the clutches of a brick kiln contractor in Jaimori Talavari village of Anand district.The joint rescue operation was carried out by District Collector, Anand SSP and Childline, he said.An FIR has been lodged against the contractor and the rescued children are being counselled, he said. PTI UZM NSD