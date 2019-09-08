51 differently-abled couple tie nuptial knot

Udaipur, Sep 8 (PIT) Fifty-one differently-abled, underprivileged couple tied nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony at a smart village here in the district on Sunday. The ceremony was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan, an outfit working for specially-abled people. The wedding ceremony took place in a traditional manner, complete with music and fancifully decorated venue, a release by the NGO said.The couples tying the nuptial knot appeared happy and excited with the brides and grooms following traditional marriage rituals.All brides and grooms exchanged garlands and took blessings from their elders present in the event.It was the 33rd mass wedding organised by the sansthan.Divyang mass wedding and divyang talent show are among other initiatives we have taken up as campaign to bring them into the mainstream society, said organisation's president Prashant Agarwal. PTI SDA RAXRAX