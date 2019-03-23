52 booked for failing to deposit licensed weapons in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday booked 52 persons in Rajouri district for ignoring administrative orders to deposit their licensed weapons in police stations in run up to the upcoming parliamentary polls.Rajouri, which falls in Jammu parliamentary segment, is going to polls in the first phase on April 11.The district magistrates across the state have directed people to despot their licensed weapons in local police stations as part of the efforts to ensure free and fair polls."An order in this regard was issued by Rajouri district magistrate on March 1 and all the licensed weapon holders were asked to deposit their weapons in local police stations in view of the forthcoming parliamentary polls."Although majority of licensed weapon holders deposited their weapons in police stations but some people paid no attention to the order even after police served them reminder through notices," a police spokesman said.Taking strong note it, he said various cases under relevant sections of law have been registered against the violators in police stations across Rajouri district.Rajouri's Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said the persons against whom cases have been registered would face cancellation of their licenses and the matter would be taken up with the district magistrate in due course of time."More legal action against more such violations is being worked out by Rajouri Police in days to come," he said. PTI TAS RAXRAX